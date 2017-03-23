On The Rise: Watch Flex Squad Get Live In Their Video For “Drip It Up”

Flex Squad is a Philadelphia-based trio known for their upbeat, rock star aesthetic that brings listeners and crowds to their feet. The group turns up the energy a notch in their electric new video for “Drip It Up”.

The three artists are creating their own wave as they inevitably turn heads throughout the music industry. Their youthful, club-ready style has given them opportunities to share the stage with some of hip-hop’s hottest up and coming artists, including Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi, and Famous Dex.

Check out their new video for “Drip It Up” here: