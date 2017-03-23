Pharrell and adidas have yet to release official release information for the upcoming human race colorway but sources have speculated that the upcoming colorway will release in summer or early autumn. Inspired by the infamous Stan Smith model the shoe gives off a vibrant feel and comes adorned with a pink x orange type midsole, a primeknit tan like upper and navy blue laces. The shoe will not feature a coveted boost cushioning system and will be here very soon.

We will keep you posted as more details emerge on the upcoming release of the Human Race Model.