New Jersey phenom Cambank$ returns with his highly anticipated new mixtape “March Madness Freestyles Vol. 2“. Cambank$ has been releasing quality material left and right to start off the new year; containing strong punchlines and creative metaphors on each and every record.

The new mixtape is a sequel to his standout project “March Madness Freestyles”, which dropped roughly a year ago. His 90’s influenced style and witty lyricism allows him to differentiate himself from the rest of the competition with ease. “March Madness Freestyles Vol. 2” contains seven tracks in total, as well as five features.

Stream and download the new mixtape on Spinrilla here, or check it out Cambank$ on his Soundcloud below!