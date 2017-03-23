Short Mascato hails out of Buffalo, New York. Growing up, he was influenced by various genres of music, as well as visual and performance art. His sound can been described as “golden age ethereal” & “psychedelic boom bap” with new school overtones. Short’s upcoming project “The Colour of Air” currently as the streets buzzing, with his latest track “Love Is Forever” making major noise. Moscato has a notable live show, sometimes performing with a live band. He has opened for national touring acts such as The Internet, Naughty By Nature, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, The Mars Volta, Cage, Blackalicious, Blueprint, Copywrite, Busdriver, Smif & Wessun, GZA/Genius and Watsky Short will continue the great momentum he is on right now. Check out the visual for “Love Is Forever”.