19-year-old transgender teen Symone Marie Jones was in the process of completing her final transitional surgery in the buttocks area before dying from complications.

She received an illegal grade of silicone injections from the unlicensed surgeon Kavonceya Iman Cornelius, in Fayetteville, NC. She later died on her way home from the silicone traveling through her blood and into her lungs.

In result of her death, Cornelius who illegally administrates these injections was arrested. Police were able to identify the harmful doings after another victim came forward after facing terrifying health problems from the same procedure.

Cornelius was arrested on Monday (March 20th) and is being held in the RC Detention Center facing second-degree murder.