The triple white Yeezy boost release date is here and will release in both toddler and adult sizes on April 29th. Yeezy sources have confirmed the release date and the sneaker world is ready for this highly anticipated release. We will give you a brief rundown on what the shoe comes equipped with and we hope you have a chance to cop yourself a pair. The triple white yeezy is fit for the summer with a all-white primeknit woven upper with hints of stripes on the side panel with a premium woven construction.

You will be able to purchase a pair at a set price of $220 as infant sizes are set at $140. We will keep you updated on if these kicks are a limited release. Check out images of the Triple White Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the gallery below.

ADIDAS YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “TRIPLE WHITE” RELEASE DATE: APRIL 29TH, 2017

PRICE: $220/$140 Style Code: CP9366 (Adult)