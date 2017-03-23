Space Jam is iconic and was the movie for the culture in the 90’s, one of the best movie soundtracks is being reissued with a vinyl copy. Twitter bugged out when the announcement was made today (April 23). The soundtrack first seen a release in 1996 along with the movie, with standout tracks like ‘I believe I can fly’ by R.Kelly, ‘Space Jam’ by Quad City DJ’s and tracks from heavyweight artist like Monica, D’Angelo and more. To make the vinyl even more epic you have interesting interludes from bugs bunny and the monstars.

In honor of Record Store Day (April 22) Atlantic Records is reissuing the classic vinyl. The vinyl will definitely make for great memorabilia. Check out the tracklist below and make sure you grab a copy of the vinyl on April 22nd.

Space Jam: Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture

1. Seal – Fly Like An Eagle

2. Coolio – The Winner

3. Quad City DJs – Space Jam

4. R. Kelly – I Believe I Can Fly

5. B-Real, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, Method Man – Hit Em High (The Monsters Anthem)

6. D’Angelo – I Found My Smile Again

7. Monica – For You I Will

8. Salt N Pepa – Upside Down (Round-N-Round)

9. Robin S. – Givin’ U All That I Got

10. Barry White & Chris Rock – Basketball Jones

11. All-4-One – I Turn To You

12. R. Kelly – All Of My Days [ft. Changing Faces and Jay Z]

13. Spin Doctors – That’s The Way (I Like It) [ft. Biz Markie]

14. Bugs Bunny – Buggin’