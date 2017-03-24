Allentown, Pa, recording artist Darius Lee Primer, has seen his fair share of drama, heartache and uphill battles. As a teenager he was involved in situations which landed him a jail sentence of 8 years-during which, he lost his mother due to health complications. That would be enough to cause anyone to lose their mind but instead; Darius took his pain and turned it into a passion, using music as a release.

Fast forward to recently, Darius has taken his focus to his music more seriously than ever, the growth is evident. The songs are no longer about partying but instead they are filled with jewels to help those that may be in the same situation overcome the odds. THE TIME IS PRIME.

Felony Squad Mafia issues a visual treatment to the D.L. Prime-assisted “Hunidville” single. PimeMediaWorks jumps behind the lens as the Rap collective gives an inside look at the streets of Allentown, Pennsylvania aka “Hunidville”. With plenty of Hennessy on hand, FSM and Prime trap the hell out over the Mubbz Beats street ode. Get familiar to Felony Squad Mafia below and keep both eyes peeled for their “Goonies Never Die” album release.

Twitter: @dlprimemob