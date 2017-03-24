Redding, CT native Jay Delmore delivers his brand new mixtape Black Mirror. This 9-track project finds Jay giving people a look into the way he allows the world to see him. He unveils his darkest depths all while easing into his comfort zone. Themes of captivity and true colors being set free are painted through colorful production from MadReal, FalloutBeatz, J Caspersen, and KamKartoon. Vibrant with a vast array of anecdotes, overall the project serves as pure entertainment and ear candy for the listeners.