The Weinstein Co. announced an exclusive film and TV first-look overall deal with Jay Z September of last year. The deal is a two-year overall deal in which TWC will have first-look options with Shawn “Jay Z” Carter to produce television and film projects, both scripted and unscripted.

Projects under this deal are already in development. Recently The Hollywood Reporter announced, Jay Z and the Weinstein Co. will be teaming up to tell the story of Trayvon Martin, The Florida teen who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012, in both a feature film and a series. The plan is to create both a docuseries and a narrative feature film about Martin’s story and the events surrounding his death.