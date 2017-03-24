Today in Source News Flash: Friday is looking good with some new music releases. Last night, after teasing new project on Instagram, Kendrick Lamar dropped a single “The Heart Part 4,” and it’s no less than what we’d expect from KDot. Then, we got a whole new Ransom 2 from Mike Will Made-It, listen below:

Migos release new video for “What’s The Price.”

The Air Jordan IV “Motorsport” will be releasing this weekend. BAPE takes on the Thrasher’s flame logo in new collection.

Over a dozen teens have been reported missing as of March 23 in the Washington, DC area.

#MarchMadness: Xavier advances to Elite 8, after win with Arizona.

