Instagram will soon roll out a new feature that blurs out sensitive content that has been reported.

As part of an effort to “build a safe environment”, Instagram will put a blurred screen over photos and videos that have been reported and confirmed by Instagram’s team as sensitive.

If you’re still interested in looking at censored content you will have to tap at the bottom of the image to remove the blurry screen and view the photo or video as it normally appears.

Instagram says it’s making the change to prevent “surprising or unwanted experiences in the app”. In a blog post about the feature, Instagram emphasized that a blurred photo doesn’t mean the post violated the site’s guidelines instead, it’s material someone could find offensive or disturbing.