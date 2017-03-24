The original Wu-Tang Clan member RaeKwon is back today with new album, The Wild. Today he’s pushing for the perfect balance with his original style and modern influence. This project gives a second attempt from 2015’s Fly International Luxurious Art, to a more contemporary sound combined with his signature lyrical flow.

Tonight at 11pm he will host his album listening party complimentary of Belaire Rose’ and “The Wild” ice cream in Manhattan, New York. There will also be special guests and giveaways.