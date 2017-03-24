Phife Dawg, born Malik Taylor, was a founding member of Hip Hop pioneers A Tribe Called Quest, along with group members Q-Tip, Jarobi White and Ali Shaheed Muhammad. On March 22, 2016, Phife’s relatives revealed in a public statement,

“We regret to share the news that on Tuesday March 22nd, 2016, Malik has passed away due to complications resulting from diabetes.”

He was only 45 years old. It’s been a year now since we lost Phife but his legacy lives. This past November, Phife was honored with a ceremony renaming Linden Blvd in Queens to Malik “Phife Dawg” Taylor Way. ATCQ dropped their last album as a group, the platinum-selling ‘We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service’ in November of 2016, featuring verses from Phife.

Phife Dawg’s wild sense of humor an lyrical style will forever be missed in the Hip Hop community. Dave Chappelle revealed Phife’s death was a main reason for him hosting Saturday Night Live. “It’s probably sadder now than last year because I really wish he was here” Consequence posted on Instagram.

“A year is gone by since you left us. Me and you went back and forth about UNC/Duke all the time. Just this once, if UNC hangs a banner, I will clap it up for you. One love Phife Dawg.” -9th Wonder.

R.I.P Phife Dawg