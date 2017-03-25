NBA point guard, Chris Paul is known to keep the fly kicks on deck and as him and the LA clippers are finishing up the NBA regular season he has been teasing some very eye-catching kicks. He is by far one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game and he could possibly also be on the list for athletes with crazy sneaker collections. He is always seen with a new pair of Air Jordan 11 PE’s as he is also apart of the Jordan Brand family where he dawns his own signature collection.

He previews a sick pair of Air Jordan 11 PE’s decked out in the clipper team colorway with ’23’ branding on the heel and royal blue patent leather matching the lining. Could these possibly be a release for Jordan Brand coming soon? Stay tuned we will keep you updated as more info emerges.