Possibly the biggest release of 2017…..

The official images of the highly anticipated, Air Jordan 1 Royal is here and let’s just say that they are as crispy as expected. It’s been four years, since the shoe released sneakerheads are in a frenzy over the release that will take place this weekend. The shoe has been upgraded with tumbled leather, a white insole with ‘Nike Air’ branding on the tongue tag. Staying equipped with the beautiful black and royal colorway that comes together and contrasts throughout the shoe.

Resources have confirmed that the shoe will more than likely be a limited release set at a price of $160 on April 1st. We will keep you updated on if the kicks are forsure limited or not. Check out images of the official Air Jordan 1 Royal below.

AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH OG “ROYAL”RELEASE DATE: APRIL 1ST, 2017