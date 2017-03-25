Soul American Dream is taking no chances in his music video for his single “Bishop”, off his 2016 project titled No More Favors.

The video kicks off with an original scene from America’s classic film Juice starring legendary 2 PAC. “I want the juice, I feel like Bishop”, he raps over a gritty beat as he spits about the daily fight he goes through in his hood.

Hard work is paying off for the young artist. Last year he dropped three projects and his grind continues to grow. There is nothing that can stop his success.

Take the time to check out Soul American Dreams’ latest flick “Bishop”. It’s worth every bit of your time enjoy.