For all those who aren’t paying attention, the DMV (D.C., Maryland , and Virginia) underground rap scene is starting to become one of the most eclectic and fastest growing around the country. Artists highlighting almost every style of rap music imaginable (and then some) have begun to make some noise and bring attention to their area. One such artist is Takoma Park, Maryland native Travy Nostra.

Today, Travy lets loose another single from his upcoming project Rap Game Nostra 2. “Beyoncé”, produced by Shane Alexander, is only a preview of what’s to come this summer with the project’s release. With a unique take on trap music, this single definitely shows that Nostra is riding his own wave to success, rather than follow the radio rap formula. Only time will tell if Travy Nostra will join the ranks of Shy Glizzy, D.R.A.M. and Goldlink and make it out of the DMV with his own sound.

You can follow Travy Nostra on Twitter and Soundcloud. Keep an eye out for Rap Game Nostra 2 coming this summer.