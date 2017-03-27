Now you can “cash” Danielle Bregoli on your television later this year.

The “Cash Me Ousside” teen just signed a deal with a major production company, according to TMZ.

Danielle, the Boynton Beach, Florida native who just turned 14, will star in loosely formatted realty TV show. While nothing has been filmed yet, producers are confident that they can sell networks on the series.

That’s because no one is worried about Danielle producing content.

From her start on Dr. Phil to the past couple of months, Danielle has made made headline after headline, yet fans can’t seem to get enough her. Love her or hater, she’s definitely getting that paper. Congrats!