2 Chainz may be readying fans for his upcoming album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, but that’s not stopping the CEO,000,000 head honcho from working on a new project with fellow ATLien DJ Holiday.

Their new track, “Wassup Wid It”, which appears on Holiday’s upcoming project 4am in Decatur, reflects this dizzying setting starting off with Chainz killing the beat with an in pocket flow and assertion of unimpeachable status as he spits, “Yeah I might have a birthday party in the middle of sex / Came off up the sacks.”

After releasing four solid projects in 2016, 2 Chainz is getting ready to launch his own fourth studio album on April 7th, the highly anticipated Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The project which is looking more and more like a showcase of heavy bass Trap rap, which 2 Chainz excels in.

In other 2 Chainz news, 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj set the internet ablaze after the two posted a picture of themselves chilling and getting lit. According to reports, the duo linked up this week in a nightclub no word on if a project was being discussed, but it definitely looked as if they had a good time.

2 Chainz also unleashed another of his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music playlists, listen to both the single and playlist below.