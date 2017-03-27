Three people were shot outside of a deli in Paterson, New Jersey early Sunday morning following an armed robbery of Paterson’s favorite hometown rapper, Fetty Wap.

One individual, Raheem Thomas aka “Fuzz”, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and illegal possession of a weapon, after he is seen on the video below brandishing a weapon in the Paterson deli where the robbery took place. Also, Fuzz posted a picture on his Instagram page of himself wearing the “1738” cuban link chain that was taken from Fetty Wap during the robbery.

