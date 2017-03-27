March 2017 — Sydney, Australia: International media personality and former Content Director of The Source Magazine, Simone Amelia, is proud to announce the launch of The Bridge podcast.

The Bridge weekly podcast aims to ‘bridge the gap’ between urban American culture and the global audience that draws from its powerful influence. It features a unique mix of relevant world news, Hip-Hop and suitable topics for a diverse audience.

The podcast is hosted by Simone Amelia, a veteran entertainment journalist affectionately known as Boss Lady. Having recently returned home to Sydney after 10 years living and working in New York City, Simone has joined forces with longtime friend and artist Nate Wade, whose roots are Australian and American, to create a project representing an underserved yet growing audience.

‘I’m passionate about building a team that can bridge the gap between translating urban American culture, particularly the gift that is Hip-Hop, into an authentic experience to be understood by people all over the world,’ described Simone Amelia of her latest venture.

Recorded in the historical ‘hood of Redfern and produced by local Hip-Hop veterans Jurnan ‘Thorn’ Ayerst and Steve ‘ESPA’ Petridis, The Bridge is proud to host The Honourable Linda Burney MP as its debut special guest. Ms. Burney is the first Aboriginal woman elected to NSW Parliament’s House Of Representatives and she speaks openly about her raw experiences with discrimination, her fight for the rights of women, Indigenous Australians and minorities, the dangerous ascent of Pauline Hanson and her positive message to young people.

[Video] Linda Burney interview

iTunes

Soundcloud

Facebook

For more information and to get involved with the movement, please contact:

Simone Amelia

([email protected]) // +61 411 167 477