Hip Hop Phenom Lua Proc is a head strong, Pittsburgh, PA based independent rapper determined to leave an impact on the music game. He exemplifies the true meaning of the term “Boss Status.” Lua Proc entered the game as a mogul. He currently sits at the helm of High End Society. Lua Proc’s music is colossal and cinematic. The dynamic rhyme slinger is one of the most talked about rappers in the Pittsburgh region. His music has been featured on Hip Hop Nation on Sirius/XM radio as well as on major online platforms such as 2DopeBoyz.com, AllHipHop.com and more.

Lua Proc has sparked a great deal of interest in his brand by a few major labels and their subsidiaries. Moreover, he is currently making a big impact with his new single entitled “Personal Freak” featuring Twista and Mychole Starr. The song is brash and bold. The track is explosive! The single is resonating well with his target base and is receiving a great deal of support and accolades from notable major commercial radio stations around the country. Equally important, the music video for “Personal Freak” debuted on BET Jamz to much fanfare.

Lua Proc delivers vivid rhymes and smooth flows. There’s a lot of vision and passion behind his music. He’s determined to create catchy and timely hit records and position himself for success. “My life is my co-sign. I’ve experienced so many things. I can relate to all walks of life,” raves the Proc. The flashy rapper has garnered respect from his male followers and adulation from his female fans. Lua Proc is on a mission to become a “Diamond in a rap world permeated with Cubic Zirconia.” Check out the incredible visual for “Personal Freak.”.

Twitter: @LUAPROC412