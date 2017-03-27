Asian Doll name rings bells throughout the United States. Her views, social media impressions, and following online definitely proves that she’s up next to take the throne, as one of the best female rappers to ever do it in the hip hop world. Last week Asian Doll dropped a new video called “Real B!tch Anthem“, where she shows off her lyrical skills, letting the world know that the game shouldn’t be just male dominated. With over 9,000 subscribers on YouTube and her ability to accumulate over 12K views in one week, I am positive they will welcome her in the game with open arms. It’s only a matter of time before celebrities start reaching out to do features on her tracks.

On this record, Asian Doll goes off on all the scrubs frontin’ on the ‘gram. In her eyes these men know they don’t really have it like they claim. Most of them are lazy today and their whole agenda is to live off of real women’s success. With no time to engage in any drama with men selling false hope and jealous females, Asian Doll curving game is at a all time high, because living her dreams and securing the bag is way more important.

Her new EP “OUTTERSPACE” is now out on iTunes. It’s doing huge numbers right now and fans all over the internet is going crazy for it. On this project you can expect to hear a little bit of everything, from gangsta music, to trap music, to love songs, and Asian Doll even left her fans with a few songs of inspiration. On March 25th she performed her hit single “Gucci” at the Carolina Music Videos Awards in NC and she is set to go on a national tour so follow her on social media for the upcoming details.