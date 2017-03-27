Marko Penn is a talented R&B/Pop Singer from California, who has opened up a lot of mainstream doors with his gift. His vocals alone will leave you in a state of shock, along with his songwriting skills, that are found to be outstanding.

Recently he released a hit single called “B2L aka Back 2 Life” ft. Gucci Mane. This record is very soulful and meaningful. In this song Marko Penn speaks about holding it together, wanting to escape drinking his pain away, finding his soul, losing his girl, and letting go of all the things that was holding him back from rising. Gucci Mane follows up with his verse about life after prison. He also addressed the people who thought they had the him figured out. The hip hop superstar is a changed man who can deliver more than just gangsta rap to his fans.

If you want to listen to some feel good music, I highly recommend you all support Marko Penn movement. He definitely has something great to share with the world. Go cop the single off iTunes now!!!

