New Task Force To Help Locate Missing Girls In Washington D.C

The consistency of missing young girls in Washington, D.C. has caused a task force team to take action.

On Friday (March 24), the district’s Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced that the city was finally putting fourth effort to find these missing kids. The FBI had already been asked to assist by The Congressional Black Caucus.

The police have also said that according to statistics there actually has not been an increase in the numbers of missing girls.

“Often times, these girls are repeat runaways,” Kevin Harris, a spokesman for the mayor, told the Washington Post.

“So if we really want to help solve this problem and bring down the numbers, we have to break the cycle of young people, especially young girls, who repeatedly run away from home.”

Despite anything the numbers are alarming and action should be taken in finding the missing and services to create stability within the home of the runaways.