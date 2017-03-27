On The Rise: Mar F Blaze Uses His Pain As Motivation On “Tryna Get It”

New Jersey native Mar F Blaze has been on the move lately, and it’s time hip-hop fans take notice. His newest record “Tryna Get It” tells the tale of a young kid just trying to create a better life for him and his family. Blaze uses his trials and tribulations as motivation on this one.

Blaze began to really create some buzz with his hit single “Try Me“, and since then he has not looked back. Within the past month he’s launched his own company and appeared on a monopoly of platforms including Push28 TV. After months of anticipation, he is back with his first release of 2017.

Take a listen to Mar F Blaze’s newest banger “Tryna Get It” below: