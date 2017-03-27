Young R&B/Pop crooner HASS releases his new highly anticipated 7-song EP titled Cold Days In The East. The project is emotional meets raw and sexy.

HASS says:

“Love has taken me in so many directions on the east side, and I’ve grown so cold but even with these ‘Cold Days in The East,’ I’m still ready to love.”

With HASS already being compared to the likes of Chris Brown, August Alsina and more, his body of music work is also packed with lustful records like “Scream” which may just have you contemplating about making babies. While other darker records like “Other Side” will have you reevaluating your current relationship. HASS also paints a story of love and love lost. With the project giving you a deep, dark feel you’ll truly know what “Cold Days In The East” feels like.

Born and raised in Newark, N.J., there aren’t many artists/singers coming from the city with a broad and flexible sound HASS is bringing to the table. “COLD DAYS IN THE EAST” is guaranteed to set the tempo for the year setting HASS in the place to the next up and coming talent to look out for.

Without releasing any singles, HASS decided to release the full EP organically.

Check it out HERE!!

Link: https://soundcloud.com/officially_hass/sets/cold-days-in-the-east

iTunes Link: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1212011333

Twitter & IG: @OfficiallyHass