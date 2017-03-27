On The Rise: Take A Look At JVST EARL In His New Video For “My World”

For those unaware, it is a pleasure to introduce JVST EARL; an up and coming rapper, singer, and songwriter reigning from the UK. He brings his talents overseas in his newest video for “My World“, shot by UK director KrownMedia.

On JVST EARL’s single “My World”, he opens up about the obstacles he’s overcome as a young artist trying to make a leap into the industry. EARL wrote music for three years prior to family and friends convincing him to take it seriously. Luckily, the dynamic young artist to his family’s wise advice, delivering a dope new sound.

Take a look at “My World” by JVST EARL here: