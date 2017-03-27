It’s official the 2017 NCAA Tournament Final Four is set; it will be South Carolina, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Oregon fighting for the national title. A March Madness printable bracket for Final Four picks is now available for print from CBS Sports here. Run your own bracket pool with the official bracket games or play as an individual through CBS Sports online portal. The national semifinals from Phoenix will be held on Saturday, April 1, and can be watched on CBS. The winning teams will then face off in the national championship which will be aired Monday, April 3.

Check out the Final Four schedule and livestream links below:

Saturday, April 1, 2017

6:09 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 7 South Carolina (Live stream)

Announcers: Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson

8:49 p.m., CBS: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Oregon (Live stream)

Announcers: Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson