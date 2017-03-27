As spring time falls upon us things are starting to heat up in the city of Baltimore,MD. Rap artist RED$ has just released his new project “Last of a dying breed”. Last week RED$ treated fans his to the visual “Product of the game” Directed by Xavier Smith (FOCALVISIONZ) off the project and left fans anxious for the project and the wait is over! The project is a in-depth look of the everyday emotional struggles of RED$ that brings fans on a journey leaving you mesmerized by RED$ lyrical flow accompanied on a infectious production. Check out the incredible the new project “Last of a dying breed” available now on audiomack.

