Today in Source News Flash: Snoop Dogg will induct Tupac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a celebration in Brooklyn on April 7. Kodak Black reveals the artwork for his upcoming album Painting Pictures. Trey Songz drops Tremaine The Album.

Supreme and The North Face reveal their collaboration for Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Virgil Abloh unveils OFF-WHITE and Nike Air Force 1 collaboration.

The New York police officer who fatally shot unarmed teen Ramarley Graham during a 2012 chase, resigned Sunday after an internal disciplinary trial on Friday.

#MarchMadness: The Final Four is in: South Carolina, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Oregon.

