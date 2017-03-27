Next month, the late Tupac Shakur will be inducted next month into the Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame and his pal Uncle Snoop is going to be the one to give ‘Pac his HOF status in style.

Tupac’s induction is scheduled for April 7 in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclay’s Center, the same venue where the late Notorious B.I.G. had a jersey posthumously retired last week.

A three-song tribute is said to be planned and Dr. Dre may also sign on to take part in the musical homage to the rapper, who died in September 1996. Snoop and Pac had a very close bond and there is no one better to uphold the task of honoring his legendary peer. The two rappers collaborated on the All Eyez on Me single “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”, and were often seen together during the peak of Death Row Records reign.

-Infinite Wiz (@InfiniteWiz)