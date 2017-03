Check out the latest from Alexander Wang’s third release with Adidas Originals. Within the gallery take a first look at the Yeezy Mafia collection giving the best look at the AW BBall sneaker.

It will retail for $260 and will be available in Off-White/White/Grey/Black or in full black. The shoe design consists of an elastic collar and wide lacing. Theres a gripped outsole along with a gum bottom.