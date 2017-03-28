Chance The Rapper is Looking For Interns, Apply NOW | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: Need an internship? Hit up Chance The Rapper ASAP. According to his recent tweets, the Chicago native is looking for somebody who’s familiar with writing proposals and creating pitch decks.

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals [email protected] https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

DJ Khaled will appear in the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3 movie, alongside Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Banks. Pitch Perfect 3 will be released December 22, 2017.

Pharrell Williams‘ life story will be adapted into a Fox musical. The project, called Atlantis, is a musical that is being described as a Romeo and Juliet style story (with a music element) inspired by Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach.

Profound Aesthetic just launched second delivery of its Spring/Summer 2017 collection, the lookbook takes you to the streets of Ghost Town. Jordan Brand just unveiled a men’s take on the Air Jordan 4 “Grey-Wolf.”

Donald Trump will sign an executive order today that will jeopardize the climate protection efforts of Barack Obama and his administration.

San Antonio Spurs win with Cleveland Cavalier 103–74. LeBron James leaves court early due to a back injury.

