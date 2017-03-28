Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Anthony J. Annucci, Acting Commissioner of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (“DOCCS”), announced the unsealing of a criminal complaint charging a former New York State Correction Officer in the sexual assault of a female inmate Teara Fatico at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women.

Jeffery Green, then a correction officer at the Bedford Facility, was charged with assaulting and forcing himself upon Fatico by licking, biting, kissing, fondling, groping, and restraining her against her will, in violation of her civil rights under the United States Constitution. GREEN was arrested on charges contained in a Criminal Complaint and is expected to be presented in federal court.

DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci said: “DOCCS has zero tolerance for any criminal activity involving staff or inmates within our facilities. This latest arrest highlights the successful investigation by the Department’s Office of Special Investigations, Westchester County District Attorney and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District, all cooperating in this pursuit of justice.”

Green, 48, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.