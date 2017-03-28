Kodak Black took to Instagram to announce the release of his documentary Project Baby, ahead of the debut of his first studio album Painting Pictures.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper had several run ins with the law at just 19 years old. He is currently battling a sexual battery case, and sued the mother of his child for joint custody of their son, King Khalid, 3. The documentary will take us to a journey through the life of the Pompano Beach artist.

Project Baby will debut on World Star Hip Hop on March 31st. Painting Pictures is set to release on the same day.