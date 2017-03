After slaughtering his “5 Fingers of Death” freestyle session on Sway in the Morning, Armenian emcee R-Mean has set out to slaughter the game with his 52 week long “Mean Mondays” series.

In the 13th installment, R-Mean is dropping the Freeze On The Track produced joint “Pac Told Me”. With a beat reminiscent of mid 90s horror core, R-Mean comes with lyrics that let the world know he’s not concerned on impressing anyone, just spitting hot bars.

Check out the latest installment below.