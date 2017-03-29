A Timbaland, Timberlake And Pharrell Collaboration Might Be In The Works | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: Justin Timberlake just posted a picture on Instagram that might be teasing a collaboration between him, Timbaland and Pharrell Williams. Mary J. Blige shared artwork and release date for her upcoming album Strength of a Woman, the project will be dropping on April 28th. Lil Wayne broadens the horizons of his ventures and has now launched a Young Money Radio.

Kanye West’s Calabasas collection has finally arrived. Nike is launching new earthy colorways for the Huarache model.

Maxine Waters responded to Bill O’Reilly’s racially charged comments, and said she will not, or any woman should not be, intimidated by this kind of speech.

Warriors won last night against Rockets, 113–106.

