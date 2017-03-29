“Casino Mel” is trying to become living proof that great talent comes in many unheard of locations.

Destined to be just another urban statistic due to a series of unwise decisions made as a youth from “trapping” to “gambling” ultimately led to Mel being incarcerated for 34 months at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Edgefield located in South Carolina. Signed to arguably the south’s #1 independent record company “Five Star Empire” led by CEO and veteran music executive “Jervon’ta ‘Stunna’ Walker” are both the label and visionary entrusted with making “Casino Mel” a household name. Setting the stage, teaming up with Trap God himself Gucci Mane on the years hottest collaboration entitled “Trap N****” for a once in a generation caliber smash record off the highly anticipated mixtape Casino My Religion 2: High Stakes that’s guaranteed to leave your ears wanting more. Your best bet is to put it all on the Casino…Casino Mel that is. Check out the mixtape by clicking here.