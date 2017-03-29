HERSource Heroines series scored an impromptu behind-the-scenes interview with Karleen Roy – Experience Curator and founder of the Luxury Lifestyle MGMT Agency The Vanity Group.

With her team hard at work finalizing artistic touches to Rap Star’s Untouchable Boss, Rick Ross’s release party for new album Rather You Than Me, Karleen finds time to chat with us and still direct her team effortlessly.

Before the grand event, Karleen walks us through her journey into the world of entertainment, recalling her times as a young intern to her rise as Sr. Executive Assistant to entrepreneur conglomerate Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roy expresses her love for fashion and big city dreaming as she alludes to her inspirations and tactics that set her apart and illuminate her black girl magic.

Roy’s outgoing personality is full of life and her advice clear cut and raw. Delivering suits on yacht boats, finding camels and elephants to complete event themes to collaborating with renown artist; no dream is too big and nothing is deemed impossible to Karleen Roy.

