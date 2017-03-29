It’s looking like Percy is ready to give it a another shot at the NBA. This time, as a one of the coaches holding the clipboard.

Legendary emcee Master P. has shown interest in helping his hometown team go back to their winning ways. Recently, the NOLA native has expressed serious interest in joining the coaching staff of the New Orleans Pelicans. Also known as Percy Miller, Master P. was able to show fans that he can hoop with the best of the best as he was able to land NBA contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors once upon a time.

“I think they need me to be an assistant coach,” Miller said. “… Yeah, I’m serious about coaching.”

Percy is no stranger in leading talent players to victories as he was able to coach his son Lil Romeo to an AAU National Championship. One of the stars on the team was a rising NBA All Star by the name of Demar Derozen.

With Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins still getting reaccumulating with each other just like the Kentucky Wildcat days, Coach Miller can be that major asset to help show these superstars that there are “No Limits” to the potential of the Pelicans becoming a perennial NBA playoff contender. Let’s hope that the Pelicans can get with the program and bring Percy to change the culture of music and sports.