Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj have teamed up to release the visuals for their hit single, “Make Love.”

The video, which has a sexy house party feel, opens with the East Atlanta Santa stepping off of a private jet in a floral newsboy cap then cruises in his candy apple red whip to his lavish pool and mansion, as he spits his verse.

Fast forward to Minaj killing the scene in as she bounces on top of an inflatable unicorn, dropping the verses that kicked off the infamous beef with Remy Ma. Fans have already began to react as with memes some trying to resuscitate the beef, while others showcasing love for Nicki’s sexy look, either way. Nicki is all smiles.

Nicki and Gucci have previously collaborated on cuts like “Slumber Party,” “Haterade” among others, but Nicki noted via Twitter that “Make Love” marks the first video that the pair has appeared in together.

Wait is this the first video @gucci1017 & I ever shot for a song? 🤔 #SlumberParty #PussyNigga what else we put out while I lived in ATL? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2017

In other Gucci News, Guwop will be hitting a stage near you as a part of his “TrapGod” Tour. The ATL-bred rapper will hit the road on April 5th, kicking things off in Boston, MA before concluding the 19 date tour in Austin, Tx.

In other Nicki Minaj news, Nicki Minaj continues to make major moves with the recent signing of a modeling contract with Wilhelmina International, Inc., according to Vogue.

The 34-year-old artist joins the agency’s celebrity division, which includes artists Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style,” she tells Vogue via email. “I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me.”

“Make Love” will live on Gucci Mane’s forthcoming album Drop Top Wizop. Check out the video below.