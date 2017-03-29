Two weeks in and Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds” seriously plummets down the chart. After debuting the response to Remy Ma’s “SHEther” a few weeks ago, the Drake and Weezy assisted track was number 14 on the Hot 100 Chart last week. This week, the track drops to a whopping 84 in only its second week on the chart. Surrounding the Remy vs. Nicki beef that exploded over the media last month, we all assumed that “No Frauds” would top charts or at least weather the top 20. Nicki prides herself on making hit records and even challenged Remy to drop a hit in 72 hours following its release. Despite shaky chart numbers Nick is said to be working on a visuals in London for the collab.