On The Rise: Banga Roye & Millionz of Bar$ Connect On “100 Percent”

PECVSSO GVNG affiliates Banga Roye and Millionz of Bar$ dropped a dope new single recently, catching the eyes of many prominent figures within the industry. The record, titled “100 Percent“, features verses from KaCe & 4tre and contains a clean visual to coincide with the track.

The Connecticut natives are thriving up and down the east coast as a unit, under their PECVSSO GVNG collective. “100 Percent” has continued to impress; gaining radio play on Desert Storm Radio as well as endorsement/promotion from ATL legend Zaytoven.

Take a look at the official video for “100 Percent” here: