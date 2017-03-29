Jay 45, Buck LGR, Live, and the rest of the #SplashLYFE affiliates continue to increase their buzz across New Jersey, as well as the rest of the country. The three New Jersey natives, Buck LGR (Linden,NJ), Jay 45 (Jersey City, NJ), and Live (Jersey City as well) ferociously annihilate Casanova’s hit single “Don’t Run“.

The three #SplashLYFE members continue their momentum as they trade aggressive verses over a fire instrumental. They do a fantastic job adding their own personal flare to Casanova’s hit record, and the rendition even caught the attention of Casanova himself, who reached out to show love via Instagram. Buck and Jay 45 gained major attention with their standout collaboration “Welcome 2 Hell” in 2016.

Between Live, Jay, Buck, and fellow NJ superstar Albee Al, it seems as if this squad shows no signs of slowing down in the near future. Stream their remix to “Don’t Run” on SoundCloud below: