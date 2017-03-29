Raised in the birthplace of Hip-Hop, Maliibu Miitch is a rap phenom in the making, aiming to put her stamp on the music industry. The middle child of five, Malii got into her fair share of trouble in her teenage years. Determined not to fall down an irreversible path, the South Bronx native shifted her focus to music.

After pivoting 180, and completely dedicating her time to her craft, Malii landed immediate recognition with over 500,000 views on YouTube for her videos “Face Down” and “Valid” off of her Hood Foreign EP. From standout performances at Highline Ballroom in NYC to performing on Revolt TV. Malii is a battle-tasted MC possessing the skills of an industry veteran, working under the tutelage of Swizz Beatz, and for a brief time, signed to Island Def Jam.

The 25-year-old rapper lead the resurgence of the “female MC,” when artists like Queen Latifah, Foxy Brown, and others were seen as equals amongst their male counterparts. A true student of the game, Maliibu Miitch is scheduled to release her new single “Crush On You,” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Her currently untitled upcoming project showcases a mature new sound for Maliibu, as well as paying homage to the “First Ladies Of Hip Hop” that marked the 1990’s.