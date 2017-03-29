Pharrell Is Getting His Own Biographical Musical

Considering the amount of musical contributions Pharrell Williams has made to the art, it’s only fitting that he gets a theatrical depiction of his life.

The project is titled Atlantis and will follow the solo Neptunes artist’s life in Virginia Beach. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the play will take heed to a Romeo and Juliet-styled storyline. Broadway director Michael Mayer will serve as the helmsman for Atlantis.

Pharrell pitched the project to FOX who greenlit the play following the release of the Oscar-winning film Hidden Figures. Pharrell and his creative director, Mimi Valdes, are producing Atlantis under I Am Other company and Netter will produce for Netter Productions.

No production date has been released yet.