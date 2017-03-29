In a Jersey joint effort, Mike Zombie and Dougie F come together for a brand new release with “Coin In The Bank.”

“Coin In The Bank” is inspired by Sonic 2, featuring a jingle from the video game’s “Chemical Plant” stage. The quirky reworked chiptune is backed by a guitar accompaniment from Torin Martinez. The cover artwork, designed by Mike Z., features two game characters–one with red hair and the other with a yellow top. The red-haired character (Super Sonic) is representative of Mike’s real-life red tresses while the yellow one (Knuckles) is symbolic of Dougie’s yellow du-rag wearing swag.