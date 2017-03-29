President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that represents his biggest effort yet to erase former President Barack Obama’s legacy on climate change.

The order directs EPA to begin rolling back the Clean Power Plan, the landmark 2015 rule requiring existing power plants to curb their greenhouse gas emissions.

Also on the chopping block are a year-old coal leasing moratorium, regulations on methane emissions and fracking, White House guidance on incorporating climate change into federal projects and the “social cost of carbon,” a dollar amount of damage estimated for carbon dioxide emissions.